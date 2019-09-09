<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

FCT High Court on Monday resumed regular activities marking the end of the annual vacation.

The vacation which began on July 8 and ended on Friday, September 6, was announced via a circular and signed by the Chief Judge of FCT High Court, Ishaq Bello.

Newsmen reports that Mr Bello appointed vacation judges to hear urgent cases during the period.

Vacation judges, Peter Affen and M.B. Idris sat in Nyanya and Jabi respectively during the vacation.

Lawyers and litigants were seen at the premises of the various divisions of the FCT High Courts.