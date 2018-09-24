An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of a father and his son in prison for alleged armed robbery and possession of firearm.

The defendants, Christian Okoye, 44, and his son, Chidi, 22, of no fixed addresses, are facing a two-count charge of armed robbery and possession of firearm.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case to the state Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Adegboye adjourned the case until Oct. 3 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Sept. 18 in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade said that Chidi went to Ekiti State University, female hostel and robbed four students namely, Olaniyi Elizabeth, Olawunmi Olajumoke, Alagbe Oyinkansola and Oginni Oluwatoyin of their money.

He also said that firearm was found in the possession of the father, Okoye.

He said t‎he offences contravened Section 1 (2) (a) and (b) and Section 3 of Robbery and Firearm Special Provision Act 2004.

The pleas of the defendants were not taken.