An 18-year old girl, who is a victim of sexual abuse, yesterday told an Ikeja Special Offence and Domestic violence Court, Lagos that her 52-year-old father, Folorunso Oluwaseun, had sexual intercourse with her for four years in order to enhance her private parts.

Testifying before Justice Sybil Nwaka, the victim (name withheld) said that the sexual abuse began when she was 12-years old while she was living with him at their Ikorodu residence in Lagos.

While being led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Babajide Boye, she said, “I was staying with my father with my four other siblings, (two boys and two girls) in a room apartment”.

“My father called me and said that my breast is not as big as that of my mates and that he would help me suck it with his mouth so that it can get bigger.

“I was in JSS 3 when he started. He asked me to sleep with him on the bed and he began to suck my breasts.

“The following day, I told my younger sister about the incident and she condemned it.

“The following week, he told me that I am not as fat as my mates and that he help pour sperm inside me so that I can be as fat as my peers.

“I allowed him have sex with me and thereafter, he gave me salt water to drink,” she said.

The victim further told the court that her mother left her father’s house in year 2012 as the duo were always having marital issues.

“My father continued to abuse me sexually and when I told my younger sister about it, she said it is a curse and that the bible condemns it.

“I said same to my dad but he said it is not a curse because God knows that he does not have a wife.

“I attempted to stop him but he denied me and my siblings food for days until I gave in again.

“He said the more he continues to have sex with me, the more it will help him make more money to take care of us.

“My mum came but left again after about a month. He stopped when she was around and started again when she left.

“I didn’t tell my mum because he said I should not tell her. We usually go to the Apostolic church camp every year and he told me that his sister reported him to his mum and rather than rebuking him, she told him not to get me pregnant. I told my sister and she said my dad family don’t like us at all”

“In 2016, my mother came back to stay with us, she caught us one night when my father was trying to have sex with me. She screamed and my father threatened to kill her.

“My mother later took my siblings and I to Ibadan where she was formerly residing.

“I was teaching in a small school in Ibadan and we used to call him to send us money but he will say until we come back to ikorodu. I didn’t want to go back so I went to the proprietress of the school to request for a salary increment.

“She asked of my dad after I complained that the pay was too small for my family upkeep and I told her everything I went through in the hands of my father.

“She said she knows someone who can help me at justice development peace commission at basorun Ibadan. I told them all that happened and they said they will help me but I have to come to lagos and they gave us a number to call at Alausa, Ikeja”

“We were directed to Justice Development Peace Commission in Ibadan but we were referred to Alausa Ikeja and I was asked to report at the police station.

“I was referred to Miracle centre to run a test. After the test, we went back to the police station and we later went to arrest my father in Ikorodu.”

While being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Worker Oduagbaka, the victim maintained that she was living in a room apartment but a room was later added to it, making a room and parlour.

However, Oluwaseun was arraigned on a 2 count charge bordering on sexual assault and defilement of a minor.

Justice Nwaka adjourned the matter till June 21, 2018 for continuation of trial.