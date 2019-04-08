<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 60-year-old man, Tesleem Balogun, who stood as guarantor for his son, who is standing trial for allegedly stealing a tricycle worth N866,000, on Monday appeared in a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Balogun, who lives on Aina Jakande Street, Oke Ira-Nla in Ajah area of Lagos State, is charged with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Hafsat Ajibode, told the court that the defendant on March 18 at 4, Bakery St., Badore, Ajah stood as guarantor for his son over a hire-purchase of a tricycle valued N866,000.

Ajibode said that the defendant’s son allegedly absconded with the tricycle marked GGE 44 TF.

She said that the tricycle belonged to one Tasie Isaac.

She said that when efforts to trace his son failed, the defendant was arrested.

Ajiboye said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The sections stipulate three years and two years imprisonment respectively for offenders.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Elias ordered that one of the sureties must be a relative of the defendant and the other a civil servant.

He adjourned the case until May 9 for hearing.