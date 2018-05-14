A father of four and an executive member of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Ondo state identified as Ayokunle has reportedly committed suicide over a debt owed a cooperative society.

The deceased was said to own a commercial vehicle which ply Ondo enroute Owena town along Ondo/Akure road.

The deceased was said to have swallowed poison in his house located at Oke-lbukun in Ondo city.

It was gathered that he reportedly swallowed some chemical substance with a cup of water and died before dawn.

However no suicide note was found in the room where the deceased corpse was found.

His corpse was said to have been discovered by the officials of the RTEAN in Ekimogun area who came to pay him a visit in his house and noticed that the deceased has poisoned himself.

Sources said that the deceased obtained a short term loan some years back from a cooperative society in Ondo community.

He was said to have promised to pay back the loan at the appropriate time, but failed to meet up and this generated hit argument between him and his creditors.

It was learnt that several threats and provocation from the officials of the cooperative society allegedly caused the death of the deceased.

A source said that the family of the deceased have started preparation to bury the deceased as residents of the area have besieged his house to console the wife Kemi.

The state police image maker Femi Joseph said that the incident was not reported to the command.