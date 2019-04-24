<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tosin Ojuola, father of the five-day old child, abducted by two gunmen on April 11 at Ijagbe community in the Mopa-Muro Local Government Area of Kogi has been released by the police authorities.

Ojuola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Wednesday that he was released at about 6:30 p.m. on April 23 after spending nine days in police custody.

He said Kogi Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Busari, ordered his release after interrogating him and two other suspects being detained in connection with the incident.

According to him, the two suspects, his landlord and a co-tenant are still being held by the police.

Ojuola’s five-day old male child was snatched by two gunmen at about 8 p.m. on April 11.

He promptly reported the incident to the police, who visited the house the following day and arrested his landlord and a co-tenant as suspects.

The matter, however, took a new twist on April 14 when the police invited Ojuola for questioning and consequently, detained him in connection with the incident.

”I am very grateful to the commissioner of police for ordering the investigating police officer to release me because I am innocent.”

He appealed to the police to help him recover the abducted baby.

”I want the police to do everything to help me find my baby either dead or alive; that is the only way I can get justice,” Ojuola pleaded.

He also asked the police to arrest and interrogate three community leaders, who forced him to take them to the spot where he buried the placenta of his baby to perform rituals.