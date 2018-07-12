A Makurdi Upper area court on Thursday sentenced a 23-year old farmer, Wergba Apechian, to one year in prison for stealing a she- goat valued at N20,000.

The police arraigned Apechian before Mrs Rose Iyorshe on one-count charge of theft.

Apechian pleaded guilty to the crime.

Delivering judgment, the Judge who gave Apechian, a first time offender, gave him an option to pay a fine of N5,000 to serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the police Prosecutor, Cpl. Isaac Oguche, told the court that one Mrs Mbaakpever Umanger of Ahume Village, Naka Road, Makurdi reported the case at the ‘D’ Division Police Station, Makurdi on June 6.

According to him, Apechian went into the complainant’s house on the same date and stole a she- goat.

The offence, he said, contravened section 287 of the penal code law.