A Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Thursday ordered the remand of a 55-year-old farmer, Timothy Joseph, in prison over alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, ordered that Joseph be kept in prison custody, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Dauda adjourned the case until Aug. 14 for mention.

The defendant, a resident of Dan-Biran Street, Narayi, Kaduna State, is being tried for rape and his plea was not taken.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Baba, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 26 at Narayi in Kaduna state.

Baba said that on the same day at about 5:00pm, the 3-year-old girl was left alone at home when the defendant went into the room and defiled her.

He said the offence contravened Section 258 of the Kaduna Penal Code Law, 2017.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable the police to duplicate the case file and forward to the office of DPP for advice.