The police on Tuesday arraigned a farmer, Ahmed Abdullahi, in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly kidnapping a young man in Abuja.

Abdullahi, 30, who hails from Kaduna State, is being tried for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The Prosecutor, Kufre-Abasi Ebong, said that two men, Usman Adamu and Mohammed Ahmed, reported the matter at the Lugbe Police Station in Abuja on May 29, 2018.

Ebong alleged that Abdullahi and four others now at large on May 29 at about 9 p.m. kidnapped one Mamuda Abdullahi and whisked away in a red golf car at Trade More Estate, Lugbe.

He said that Abdullahi was arrested by members of a vigilance team.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 97 and 273 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs Njideka Iloanya-Duru, granted him bail in the sum of 200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Iloanya-Duru also ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

She adjourned the case until May 6 for further hearing.