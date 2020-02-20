<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 45-year-old farmer, Aliyu Usman, on Thursday appeared before a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court over alleged N4 million land fraud.

Usman, who resides at NDC Ungwan Kaji Kaduna, is facing a two-count charge bordering on fraud and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the defendant committed the offenses in June 2015 in Kaduna.

Leo said that the defendant deceitfully collected N4million from the complainant, Mr. Danjuma Sandi, on the guise that he would help him buy two plots of land in Abuja.





He said that the defendant after collecting the money failed to secure the plots of land, instead converted the money to his personal use and absconded to an unknown destination.

“ He was seen at Kawo Area of Kaduna State on Feb. 6 by the complainant, who arrested and took him to the police station,” the prosecutor said.

Leo said that the offenses contravened Sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Umar, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Umar said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until March 2 for mention.