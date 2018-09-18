A 20-year-old farmer, Muhammad Adamu, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Pantami Magistrates’ Court, Gombe, for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl.

Adamu of Tongo village, Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State, was docked on a count charge of rape.

The plea of the defendant, was, however, not taken.

The prosecutor, Lakajal Mela, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on July 11, inside the bush where he was rearing animal.

He alleged that the defendant forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 282 of the Penal Code.

Mela said that investigation was still ongoing and applied for adjournment to enable police conclude investigations and get legal advice from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Alhaji Bello Sheriff, ordered that the defendant be remanded and adjourned the case until Oct. 2 for further mention.