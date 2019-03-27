<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The famous Kano Qur’anic reciter, Sheikh Ahmad Sulaiman, has been released by his kidnappers.

Confirming the release of the scholar to newsmen, Malam Muhammad Kabir, who spoke on behalf of the family said the scholar was in good condition.

He said, “Sheikh Sulaiman is on his way to Kano now. I can confirm to you that he has been released by the kidnappers. Alhamdulillah, we thanked Allah for sparing his life in the hand of the kidnappers.”

Sheikh Sulaiman was kidnapped 13 days ago by unknown gunmen alongside five other Islamic scholars along Sheme-Kankara road in Katsina state.

The scholars were on their way to Kano from Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state when the gunmen abducted them.