The family of 18-year-old Lateefat Kofoworola Abubakar, who was shot in the head allegedly by an official of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) last weekend in Oyo State, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to assist in ensuring that justice prevails in the gruesome murder of their daughter.

The deceased was reportedly killed by the NSCDC personnel at Idi-Oro, Dugbe area of Ibadan while on her way to get drugs at a pharmacy store.

It was gathered that the late Kofoworola who wrote her last WAEC papers three days before her death, had earlier complained of headache at about 12noon on the fateful Saturday.

It was further gathered that a fracas had ensued between two factions of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area during the conduct of the May 13 local government elections in the state and NSCDC officials drafted to control the situation began shooting sporadically from the vehicle on getting to the scene.

Her elder sibling, Gbemisola, speaking to newsmen yesterday, said what they want is justice since the NSCDC personnel lied he lost his foothold while he was coming down from their vehicle and his gun triggered off by itself.

In his reaction, father of the victim, Kolawole Abubakar, debunked reports making the rounds that the governor had visited to commiserate with the family.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State police command spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, when contacted, said the NSCDC official is in police custody.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Odude, has directed the State Investigation and Intelligence Department, Iyaganku to carry out diligent investigation into the incident.