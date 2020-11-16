



A couple, Okunade and Mariam Ashifat, have been dragged before an Osun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly severing the head and hand of a corpse.

The police prosecutor, John Idoko, said the defendants had been previously arraigned in March 2020.

In the new charges filed on Friday, the couple were accused of conspiracy and severing the head and hand of the corpse in the Dagbolu area of Ifon, Osun State.

The charges read in part, “That the two accused persons and others now at large on March 21, 2020, around 1pm at Dagbolu area, Ifon, conspired to commit a misdemeanor and improperly or indecently interfered with the corpse of one Rasheed Tiamiyu, and cut his head and hand.”





Idoko said the offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 242 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

The defence counsel, Yemisi Akintajuwa, applied that that her clients be allowed to continue to enjoy their freedom having been previously admitted to bail by the court.

The magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, granted the application and adjourned the matter till Friday, January 8, 2021, for hearing.