



Not fewer than two members of a family have been confirmed dead after consuming local concoctions in Kano State.

It was gathered that the two children, Maryam Abubakar and Abdulkadir Abubakar lost their lives while their mother, Sadiya Abubakar who also drank from the concoctions is said to be unconscious and receiving treatment.

The ugly incident was said to have happened on Tuesday at Kwarin Barke of Sabuwar Gandu in Kumbotso LGA of the state.





The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident saying their bodies were found in a room.

DSP Haruna said a preliminary investigation by the police showed that the trio might have drank from concoctions as a bowl where the substance was mixed and another containing pap was found in the room and right beside them.

The PPRO, DSP Haruna however said his men have evacuated the corpses to the Infectious diseases hospital in the area where they were confirmed dead and an investigation opened into the matter.