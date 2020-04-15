<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Four members of a family reportedly died when their building collapsed while they were asleep, Monday night, at Saberi area in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that seven people were trapped in the collapsed building, but three of them were rescued, including a year old boy.

Two people were also confirmed dead after drowning in the ancient city on Monday

Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said: “Seven persons were on Monday, April 13 trapped in a collapsed building at Saberi area, Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

“They were asleep when the incident happened. Four of them, members of a family, later died at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano while the remaining three victims were rescued and receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Among those rescued was a year-old boy. We received a distress call from one Sadi Gora, who lives in the neighbourhood, at about 11:45 p.m. that a building had collapsed in the area.





“On receiving the information, we quickly deployed our rescue team to the scene at about 11:55 p.m. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.”

Saidu Mohammed also disclosed that the service also received another distress call on Monday after three persons fell inside a well at Hotoro Limawa Quarters in Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. The team rescued them but found out that only one of them was alive while the remaining two were dead.

“However, today (yesterday), we received a distress call around 1:27pm from Jibril Ibrahim at Na’ibawa by-pass Kumbotso local government that the 19-year-old Muhammad Munkaila, who was rescued from a well died and had been handed over to the ward head of Unguwa Uku.”