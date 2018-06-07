A family of five, including the father, mother, three children and a family friend have reportedly died in a mysterious circumstance at Aiyepe Road, in Sagamu Area of Ogun State.

The incident, it was learnt, occurred late Wednesday night and had thrown the entire neighbourhood into mourning.

A source further informed newsmen that the family had just moved from into the property belonging to them and were said to have died the very first night inside the house.

A family friend who spent the night with them also lost his life.

Meanwhile, it was gathered, on Thursday, that there was a possibility that the house might have been fumigated with a lethal chemical.

One of the sympathisers, simply identified as Tony who took the corpses to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, said the owner of the house was a borehole driller.

He explained that neighbours perceived a foul odour coming from the building, on Thursday morning, which attracted them to the house.

He said they (neighbours) raised the alarm over the development which attracted the attention of the police.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, vowing that the Police would get to the root of the matter.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said investigation into the matter had commenced to unravel the mystery behind the mystery surrounding the death of the family.