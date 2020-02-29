<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The family of Mr Sheu Idriss, the founder of Good Life Foundation, an academic institute in Maiduguri, Borno State, has declared him missing.

This was confirmed by his elder brother, Ahaji Hamed Sheu, who, during an interview with our correspondent, said Mr Idriss was kidnapped in his institute in 2018 alongside his two employees, Shaeed Bulama and Muhideen Lawal, working as teachers.

The foundation, a non-governmental organisation, is promoting education and welfare of the less-privileged children (almajiris).

Alhaji Hamed said Idriss was born and brought up in Maiduguri and had been there since. He is from a privileged background and had been with the foundation for a long time to give educational support and humanitarian services to the less-privileged within the environment.

According to the information available to the family, he was kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents in his office in Maiduguri in January 2018 with two of his teachers mentioned above who later escaped.

Alhaji Hamed added that “the institute’s director is being held in captivity since then”.





The family made several efforts to secure his freedom, but all were in vain.

“It was when we were tired of endless waiting for his return that we once again decided to announce his missing to the public,” he said.

Boko Haram, a group against western education, has been waging a serious war against the country in the North-Eastern part of the country, a situation leading to the disruption of education in the area.

The elder statesman appealed to the federal government to do more in securing the life of the citizenry in the country, especially in the northern part where killing, bombing and kidnapping are daily occurrences, causing the closure of many schools and voluntary organisations rendering educational assistance to the less-privileged citizens.

He said the recent Boko Haram’s attack on Sunday, February 9, 2020, along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway where 30 people were killed and many people injured “has proved that government hasn’t conquered the insurgents and if this insecurity continues, no one is safe in the country”