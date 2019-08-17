<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The family of Abubakar Idris, a lecturer with the Federal University, Dutsinma in Katsina State who was abducted on August 2, 2019 has appealed for help to rescue him.

The abductors entered his residence at No: 41A, Lawal Aliyu Road, Barnawa, Kaduna and forced him into an ash-coloured BMW car.

Abubakar, it was gathered, is a social media commentator. His brother, Usman Idris, told newsmen yesterday that since his abduction, nobody has demanded ransom or told the family anything about his whereabouts.

He noted that the family submitted a letter of complaint to the Department of State Services (DSS) after the incident, but there has been no development.

It would be recalled that the Kaduna State police spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, had assured that the command was making efforts to rescue him.