Undercover operatives of the Lagos State Police Command attached to Ojo Police Station on May 25, 2018 arrested Uche Julian Nwajiakwu for impersonating as a lawyer at Ojo Magistrate Court.

This made it the second time a fake lawyer is being arrested at the Magistrate Court.

The first was the arrest of Chris Elisha, picked up on February 6, 2018 after being in illegal practice for 15 years.

Nwajiakwu, the latest man to be arrested for illegal law practice, had been on the game since 2015.

According to the suspect, he fell in love with law practice when a friend of his commissioned him to act as a lawyer in order to serve his tenant a quit notice.

He was handsomely rewarded after the deed and since then there was no looking back.

However, luck ran out on Nwajiakwu on May 25 while he was arguing on a bail application for his client when intelligent lawyers in the court suspected he was a laid back.

The lawyers said his quackery was too obvious to be ignored.

The police investigation into the case thus far revealed that the suspect did not study law in any of the Nigerian universities nor anywhere else in the world.

He was charged to Ojo Magistrate Court on May 30, 2018 for impersonation.

In view of this incident, Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Edgar Imohimi, reiterated his warning to professional bodies to properly scrutinise people professing to be members of their body.

According to Imohimi, this is one incident too many and must be checked.

The CP noted that the Command had in the recent months arrested fake medical doctors and other spurious health workers, including fake journalists.