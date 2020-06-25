



An alleged fake female property agent, Bukola Ayorinde, has been arraigned before the Lagos State Mobile Court in Oshodi for fraud.

The Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit arraigned Ayorinde on three counts of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, cheating and obtaining money under false pretences before Chief Magistrate Abimbola Oshodi-Makanju.

She pleaded guilty to the charges.

It was learnt that the task force received a petition from one Olushola Ola-John that Ayorinde defrauded her of N250,000 on the pretext of securing an apartment for her mother at the Millennium Estate in the Igbe area of Ikorodu.





Upon investigation, it was discovered that Ayorinde had been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public on the pretext of securing apartments for them in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Oshodi-Makanju adjourned the matter till June 26, 2020, for the review of facts and judgment.

The Chairman of the task force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the agency had received several complaints from members of the public over some fake agents, who were obtaining money from them and absconding.

He appealed to residents of the state to be wary of criminals parading themselves as property agents, while looking for accommodation.