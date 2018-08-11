The Police say they have arrested a self-acclaimed herbalist and two account clerks of a feeds mill in Badagry for allegedly defrauding the company of N2.2 million.

A police official confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Badagry on condition of anonymity.

The source said that the company’s account clerks were shouldered with the responsibility of depositing cash sales into the bank.

NAN gathered that rather than paying the cash into the company’s bank account, the duo gave the money to the fake herbalist to prepare charms that would make them successful in their music careers.

“When they approached the fake herbalist, he asked them to bring three million naira in order to help them achieve their goals.

“So, at the end of each day’s work, instead of taking daily sales to the bank, they decided to give the money to the fake herbalist.

“But, unfortunately for them, the company’s auditor detected the fraud, and they were arrested by the police in Badagry.

“They confessed that they gave the money to the herbalist who promised to assist them in their music carriers,” the source told NAN.

The source said that the suspects would be charged to court immediately the investigation was completed.