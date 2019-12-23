<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Amara Nwokolo, 39, who allegedly tendered forged Nestle identity card, letter of appointment and pay slip to obtain N1 million loan from bank, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Nwokolo, whose house address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy, forgery, impersonation, obtaining money under false pretences to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, W/Sgt. Evenly Ehiemua, told the court that the offences were committed on Jan. 16 at No. 17, Ogunlowo St., Ikeja.

“Nwokolo fraudulently obtained the loan from Empire Trust Microfinance Bank.

She said that the defendant, who presented himself to be a staff of Nestle Plc company, forged an identity card, letter of appointment and pay slip to obtain the loan.

“The microfinance bank detected that the documents were not authentic when it was time to deduct money from the accounts, this led to his arrest,” he said.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contraven Sections 411, 365, 380 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Daudu, granted the defendant N250, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Daudu adjourned the case until Jan. 28, 2020 for mention.