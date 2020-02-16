<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





A woman, Mrs. Ngozi Dike, aged 37 years, who used two pretend to be blind and used two underaged girls to beg alms have been arrested by the police in Anambra State.

Mrs. Dike of Umuaka town in Isu-Njaba Local Government of Imo State pretended to be afflicted with blindness and was using Blessing Ezenwanne aged eight years of Oguta town and Favour Ezeagu also aged 11 years of Newari, Ohaji-Egbema of Imo State, to beg for alms.

The suspect had deceived parents of the girls that she was taking them to town to put them in school.





Police investigation, however, revealed that the suspect was neither blind nor afflicted with any ailment as she claimed and that instead of training the girls she used them for begging in markets.

She was arrested at the Oye Olisa market, Ogbunike in Oyi local council area.

The Police Public Relations officer in Anambra State Mohamed Haruna said in a state that the case is under investigation after which the suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.

Haruna quoted the Commissioner of Police John B.Abang as urging parents and guardians to be wary of those they entrust their children with in order not to expose them to moral danger.