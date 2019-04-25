<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 26-year-old man, Nonso Nwosy, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged impersonation and possession of the Nigeria Army uniform.

Nwosu is standing trial before Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Hamzat on a two-count charge of impersonation and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defendant committed the alleged offences on April 11 at 10.00a.m. at No. 16, Aina St., Ahmadiya Ijaiye-Ojokoro, a Lagos suburb, according to the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi.

Emuerhi said that the defendant unlawfully possessed the Nigerian Army uniform and presented himself as an army officer.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by threatening a lady.

“The defendant, while claiming to be an officer in the Nigeria Army, threatened to leak a nude picture of the complainant (the lady) on the internet,” he said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 168 (d) and 330 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The magistrate granted the defendant N200, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties should provide evidence of three years’ tax payment.

Sule-Hamzat adjourned the case until June 6 for mention.