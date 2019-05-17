<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A prosecution witness, Solomon Opaluwa, on Friday told an FCT High Court that he saw the faces of the seven robbers who killed his wife and shot him.

John Dikko, Pius Gabriel, Moses Ekainu and ex-CPL Abdullahi Isahaku, are standing trial on six counts bordering on armed robbery, homicide and conspiracy.

Opaluwa said this while being cross-examined by Andrew Eche counsel for the defendants.

He said: ”when the seven robbers came at night, I heard my dogs barking. So, I peeped through the window and say strange men with guns.

”They fired shots. I was scared. I saw them clearly when they entered my apartment.

”When they came into my house, they did not instruct me to lay face down, I can identify each of them,” he said..

During Opaluwa’s evidence in chief, he narrated the scenario that took place that fateful night in which claimed the life of his wife.

Justice Silvanus Oriji, who condoled the witness over his wife’s death, adjourned the case until June 3, for continuation of hearing.

Newsmen report that the Prosecution Counsel, Friday Abah, alleged that the defendants, armed with AK47, Marc 4 pistols, locally fabricated riffles broke into the house of the witness and killed his wife, Ojoma and Miss Ozorji Ofor, during the robbery.

The police also said that the defendants robbed Opaluwa and Tony Ndubisi of N370,000 and other valuables at the Sahara Super Cell Estate, Apo FCT.