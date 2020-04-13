<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Security experts, on Monday, urged Lagos residents to utilise the period of lockdown to unite against activities of hoodlums causing unrest in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, the experts urged the residents to take out time to identify themselves so as not to be infiltrated by visitors.

Mr Gbenga Oseni, a security consultant, said that social distancing does not stop anyone from knowing his or her neighbours.

Oseni said that knowing one’s neighbours “is to ensure security consciousness’’.

“It is no news that hoodlums are taking advantage of the lockdown to assault innocent residents and dispossess them of their property.

“The residents should utilise the lockdown to identify genuine residents around them, to enable them to unite against any external aggression,’’ he said.

Similarly, Mr Folarin Tunwase, Head Operations, Sigma Safety, said it was time for Community Development Associations (CDA) to reorganise their security structure.

“CDAs should synergise with the Police divisions nearby and encourage residents to exchange contacts for easy communication whenever needed.





“We cannot deny the fact that Lagos is under policed, so we have to resort to uniting against the common enemy that have resolved to give us sleepless nights,’’ he said.

Mr James Osagie, Chief Operational Officer at The Bay Safety and Security Consultants, said the way to tackle Lagos unrest was through community policing.

“Security is everyone’s business; this is why the youths are now taking over the streets to secure themselves as a voluntary vigilante.

“However, the situation should not always get to this before we see security as our business.

“This is how jungle justice starts if the appropriate authorities do not step in.

“We should at all times know our neighbours, get familiar with our community and put in place security measures to tackle any form of unrest,’’ he said.

Retired security personnel, who pleaded anonymity, also said the Police was understaffed.

He noted that it would take the cooperation between a community and the Police to curb crime.

“We simply need to unite ourselves as residents to put our houses in order before bringing in the security agents.

“Both the Police and the community must complement efforts in curbing crime in the state,’’ he said.