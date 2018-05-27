Infidelity has been cited as one of the reasons why men have been at the receiving ends of domestic violence in recent times.

The experts also attributed it to the increasingly popular fad of female chauvinism, poverty, declining value of the extended family system and reluctance of the male victims to speak out due to associated stigma.

Respondents, among who were clinical psychologists, sociologists, rights activists and clerics, told the News Agency of Nigeria in separate interviews that concerted action must be taken to stem the menace.

A psychologist, Mr. Segun Adeoye, said the rising cases of domestic violence could be attributed to “the culture of silence among victims.”

“The reason why most people believe that men are not abused is because they hardly speak out like women do.

“This boils down to the societal belief that men should be stronger and cannot be victims of such, but it happens.

“They should help us to help them so that this menace can be curbed,” Adeoye said.

On his part, Dr. Yusuf Muhammad of the Department of Sociology, University of Ilorin, attributed the growing trend of domestic violence against men to poverty and demented values in the society.

“Part of the problem is the economic state of the nation. There is widespread poverty in the country.

“The women are now, in some cases, the breadwinners of the family,” he said.

Muhammad, who noted the absence of trust among spouses, also lamented the declining values in the extended family system in the country.

He attributed this to modernisation and its attendant ills, adding that the extended family system ought to have checked marital issues before they degenerate to fatal domestic violence.

“The influence from foreign culture, women emancipation and education, have all contributed to such societal issues we are witnessing,” he said.

The Chief Imam and Imale of Ilorin, Mr. Abdullahi AbdulHamned, attributed the high rate of domestic violence to lack of sincerity on the part of some husbands.

According to him, the current trend of domestic violence will continue until husbands are sincere to their wives.

To curb the trend, AbdulHameed called for sincerity of purpose among couples, while potential husbands must refrain from “making fake promise of remaining with one wife for life.”

A professor of clinical psychology at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Egbe Idehen, believes some of the causative factors of domestic violence could be emotional, verbal, physical as well as sexual and communication gap.

He said that mutual understanding between couples is a solution to domestic violence.

The don also urged couples to always seek the help of professionals such as clinical psychologists, marriage counsellors and psychologists to solve their marital crisis.

A girl child rights activist, Mrs. Olayinka Ojomo-Ajibola, described the new face of domestic violence against men by their wives as a reflection of the growing trend of modern ‘feminine chauvinism.’

Ajibola, who is the Executive Director of Girls Child Rights Awareness Initiative in Africa, an NGO, said the change in the mode of violence in which the husband is the victim explains the new trend of feminine orientation.

According to her, this tends toward liberalism as a result of multifaceted factors such as economy, social exposure and education.

Ajibola averred that the change in economic template in the family in which men are no more the sole determinant of economic life of the household makes women more agitated and less submissive.

She said that an economically independent wife naturally demands more self-esteem and could resort to violence to achieve that goal at the slightest provocation.

She also mentioned increase in the level of infidelity on the part of men which, she argued, practically erodes trust and confidence with an attendant aggression from women who are at the receiving end.

Ajibola, however, said that there was an urgent need for change in social orientation through advocacy in different communities and among families.

Ajibola added that local governments should make marriage counselling compulsory and a prerequisite to use by the marriage registry.

A legal practitioner, Mr. Olalekan Adebayo, said infidelity remains one of the factors responsible for domestic violence against men.

“Most women always feel bad or hurt whenever they have knowledge of their partners cheating on them.

“They threaten their partners on several occasions before embarking on grievous acts, which sometimes result in the death of the man,’’ Adebayo said.

But the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Folashade Odoro, said it would be difficult to ascertain the causative factors for the new trend of domestic violence against men.

Odoro said that based on the record of domestic violence available to the command, men had not been reporting cases of domestic violence against them.

“It is very difficult to ascertain what can make a woman to kill her husband. It is normal in marriage for couple to have misunderstanding, but the reason for the killing might be hard to ascertain,’’ she said.

But Mrs Abiola Abiodun, a member of Federation of Female Lawyers in Oyo State, believes the trend persists because men who report are stigmatised.

“Men who report domestic violence can face social stigma regarding their perceived lack of machismo and other degradation of their masculinity,’’ she said.

Abiodun described as pathetic the prevalence of domestic violence against men in Nigeria.

“The wives who kill their husbands may have done so in self defense, but when the offence is committed, the law and society may not always see it this way.

“This is why I advocate divorce or separation as soon as elements of abuse, assault or attacks are employed in domestic violence,’’ she added.

She also called on civil society organisations to focus more on advocacy, sensitisation and campaigns on violence against men.

The lawyer also advised men going through such experience to always speak out and seek help on time.

The President of the Customary Court in Ake, Abeokuta, Mrs. Helen Majekodunmi, advocated longer courtships between intending couples as panacea for the growing trend of domestic violence in Nigeria.

Majekodunmi said courtships should not be less than 12 months to enable intending couples sufficiently study and observe themselves and determine if they would be able to live together.

She warned the youths against relationships through internet or social media without proper investigations into family backgrounds.

Majekodunmi also called on religious bodies to provide quality pre-marital counselling programmes for intending couples, while encouraging the partners to engage elderly people to whom they could defer or experienced marriage counsellor for safe and healthy relationship skills.