



A former Chairman of Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Mrs Catherine George, has said it is important to regularly review planning schemes to ensure continuous development of the region.

She said this during the presentation of a book, according to a statement on Saturday, entitled, ‘Book presentation about reflections on Amuwa-Odofin new town and Ogba housing scheme.’

The book is titled, “Amuwa-Odofin new town report: 1974.”

George said, “Planning is a cycle process; survey, plan, implementation, assessment and back to survey.

“It is important to carry out periodic review of planning schemes through surveys, and thereby assess the improvement necessary to be carried out.”





While reflecting on two Lagos schemes which she worked on as a project planner in the early 1970s, she said the Ogba housing team was set up by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation in 1973 comprising of various disciplines.

The Amuwa-Odofin new town town design team, she added, was launched in the same period, comprising of two full-time town planners, of which she was the project planner.

According to her, various disciplines in the projects included architects, town planners, engineers, sociologist, estate surveyors and quantity surveyors.

She said the link between the city and the planning schools should be strenghened.