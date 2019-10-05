<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Peace appeared to be returning to the crisis-torn community of Umuokwara Nwaneri of Isioziaka in Njaba local government area of Imo State following the reburial of the corpses of two members of the community, Mrs. Esonma Anopuomee and her daugher-in-law, Margaret Anopuomee, who were exhumed from the tomb as a result of land dispute.

Esonma and Margaret died in 2016 and 2017 respectively but were buried on September 4 following long years of land tussle between the Anopuomee and Augustine Nnanyereugo families.

The Nyanyereugo family had exhumed the bodies on September 24, three weeks after, claiming that the land that the deceased were buried belonged to them.

They had dumped the bodies at the village market square, an action which angered members of the community, who carried the bodies and deposited in the sitting room of the Nnanyereugos.

It was however, gathered that following the intervention of some members of the community and some officials of the state government, including the Transition Committee Chairman of Njaba local government area, Mr. Obodoshaa Agwubo, the bodies were finally interred on Wednesday.

The ceremony was said to have been witnessed by security agents, family members and friends, including members of the human rights community.

Leader of the community, Rev Richard Ikechukwu, told newsmen in an interview that though, they were yet to settle the land dispute, the Anopuomee family was allowed to bury their dead in the disputed land because it had been the place of their abode for many years.

He said: “Yes, we have finally reburied the bodies at the same land where they were initially buried. That is the only available option until the community takes a holistic view into the land dispute because it has taken a long time and has claimed many lives. So, this is an issue that would be looked into critically to avoid the wrath of God.”