An event centre in Ibadan, Mauve 21, has refuted reports that its premises were raided by officials Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency (OYRTMA) on Saturday, March 28, in violation of a restriction order by the state government.

A communication sent out by legal representatives of the event centre stated that Mauve 21 “shut down all its business activities since the night of Wednesday 25 March 2020 till date, based on the first order from the Government.





“It may interest you to know that our client sent all its employees, save the security guards and front desk officers, home from that date.

“In the meantime, we were informed that there was no time any officer of any agency of Oyo State Government entered our client’s premises since the outbreak of COVID-19 to date.”

The representatives added that the report that the event centre was raided last Saturday was “false in its entirety.”