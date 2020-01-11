<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government on Friday closed its case in the trial of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, and five others charged with conspiracy and kidnapping.

Evans is standing trial alongside Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.

The defendants were arraigned in 2017 on an amended two counts.

The prosecution had alleged that the defendants on February 14, 2017, while armed with guns and other weapons, captured and detained the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Ltd, Donatus Duru, along Obokun Street, Ilupeju, Lagos and collected a ransom of €223,000 for his release.

At the resumed proceedings on Friday, Evans, in a video played in the courtroom during the cross-examination of the witness, Inspector Idowu Haruna, by counsel for Aduba, Emmanuel Ochai, said he could estimate the financial value of his victims from a short distance.





Evans, who sat on a sofa in the video, gave details of the various kidnappings he masterminded to Haruna, who is a member of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

When asked how he mapped out strategies to kidnap his victims in the video, Evans said he knew that the individuals he and his gang kidnapped would pay the ransoms even if it involved selling their properties.

He said he bought arms for his kidnap activities through a contact currently in prison.

Evans, however, admitted in the video that Aduba, a dismissed soldier, did not participate in the kidnap of Duru.

After the video was played, Ochai told Haruna that Evans never identified Aduba (sixth defendant) as a participant in the kidnap of Duru.

After calling his last witness, the prosecuting counsel, Adebayo Haroun, said, “My Lord, at this juncture, the prosecution would like to close its case against the defendants.”

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter till January 31, 2020 for the defendants to open their case.