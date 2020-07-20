



The Young President Organisation, Lagos Chapter, has said the Eti Osa isolation centre will cease its activities on July 31st in line with the agreement signed with the Lagos State Government.

A statement titled ‘Eti Osa isolation centre,’ issued by the organisation on Sunday said that the centre commissioned on April 22 integrated into the statewide response for the COVID-19 pandemic would close at the end of the month.

The YPO said it would donate medical equipment to Lagos State to continue its contribution to the development of the healthcare system in the state.





The organisation said the 86-bed emergency treatment and isolation centre in Eti-Osa had treated over 310 patients.

“The YPO is very proud to have contributed to the continuous capacity building of healthcare workers and extremely grateful to the team of doctors, nurses and facility personnel that worked tirelessly every day and night to make sure lives were saved,” the statement said.

The organisation thanked its members, corporate and individual donors, who collectively donated about N1.2bn to make the centre a reality.

It also appreciated the Lagos State Government for its collaboration and expressed hope for similar collaborations with the state in the future.