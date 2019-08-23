<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two estate against, Chioma Ogwe, 30, and Ayo Emmanuel, 28, who allegedly defrauded an accommodation seeker of N700,000, on Friday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The duo facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and theft, however, denied the committing the offences.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 28, at 11:20a.m. on Road 24, House 13a, Victoria Garden City, Ajah, Lagos.

He said that the defendants collected N700, 000 from one Ms Olivia Agbadugo on the pretext of helping her to get a mini-flat.

He said that the duo collected the money from Agbadugo and converted the money to their personal use in contravention of Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for theft while Section 314 provides for 15 years’ imprisonment for fraud and Section 411 prescribes two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mr T. A. Anjorin-Ajose, granted the defendants N500, 000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for Sept. 27.