A 39-year-old Estate Agent, c, who was alleged to have stolen N1.25 million from the woman he was managing her house, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who lives at No.2 Oke Awawu St., Off Ajayi Road, c in Lagos, is being charged for stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty to.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP c the defendant allegedly stole the sum of N1.25 million from Mrs Abigael Awosikude by failing to remit the house rent he collected from her tenants.

Raji told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in 2017 at Oko Oba, Abule Egba, a Lagos suburb.

He alleged that the complainant employed the defendant as her estate agent to manage her house located at No 14 Mosoku St., Oko Oba in Agege.

“The defendant collected a total sum of N1.25 million from all the tenants and converted the money into his personal use.

“All attempts made to retrieve the money from the defendant were futile,’’ the prosecutor said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Layinka, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

She said that the sureties must be related to the defendant by blood and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 287(7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

Newsmen report that stealing from an employer attracts seven years jail term for offenders if found guilty.

The c adjourned the case until Sept. 18 for mention.