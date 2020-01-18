<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A tragedy occurred in the early hours on Friday when a three-storey building under construction suddenly, collapsed at number 12, Alasepe Street, Off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

An unidentified person, however, escaped death as he was recovered alive from the debris after being trapped for several hours.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said the tragedy occurred at about 8 am.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, rescue operation by men of the Lagos Response Team of the agency, recovered the trapped victim alive before he was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

As a result, the impact of the collapse adversely affected adjacent structure.





“Once, rescue operation is completed, the remains of the structure will undergo a Controlled Demolition exercise,” LASEMA said.

Similarly, a two-storey building collapsed at number 69 Palm Church behind Lagos State Central Mosque.

On arrival at the incident of a residential building, it was observed to partially collapse from the back-end.

Further investigation gathered at the scene revealed that the incident occurred at about 12:00pm as a result of substandard rehabilitation materials used for re-construction and ageing of the building which made the entire building caved in under duress.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life recorded.

Occupants of the partially collapsed building and adjoining structures were promptly evacuated by LASEMA to avert secondary incident.