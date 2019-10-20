<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State Police Command says it has provided adequate security to ensure the protection of lives and property around Kano Zoological Garden following the escape of a lion from its cage.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Haruna, made this known to newsmen in Kano State on Sunday.

He said the command had deployed adequate armed policemen to prevent people from having access to the area in view of the prevailing situation.

The PPRO, however, advised the residents not to panic as experts and armed security personnel were making concerted efforts to capture the escaped animal.

He also called on the people of the area to be law-abiding and cooperate with security personnel as the police had already cordoned off the area to have total control.

NAN recalls that the lion escaped from its cage when rangers were trying to put it back in its cage after they returned it from Nasarawa State where the national agricultural show took place.

The incident had forced many residents of the area to remain indoors while motorists had deserted the ever-busy Zoo road since the incident happened on Saturday night.