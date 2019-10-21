<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two persons sustained injuries at Onitsha, Anambra State, when two containers fell off an articulated vehicle at Upper Iweka on the Onitsha-Owerri highway on Monday, the Federal Road Safety Commission has said.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra, Andrew Kumapayi, told newsmen in Awka that the accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m.

Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State, has been witnessing tragedies week after week in recent times, especially at Upper Iweka, a hot spot in the city that is also home to many transport companies.

Last week, several lives were lost and properties worth billions were destroyed after a petrol tanker lost control in the Upper Iweka area.

Barely a day later, another petrol-bearing tanker fell and caught fire along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, damaging several vehicles.

Mr Kumapayi explained that the 20 feet containers fell off a Mercedes 911 articulated vehicle and damaged a Volkswagen Golf car with registration number AU 813 NSH.

He said the articulated vehicle lost control, due to bad spots along the road, making the containers to fall, damaging the car and causing injuries to the driver and a passerby.

“Two persons sustained injuries, the driver of the car and a woman passing by but no fatality was recorded.

“They have been taken to a nearby hospital and are responding to treatment,” the commander said.

Mr Kumapayi said that efforts were going on to clear the obstruction caused by the incident, to restore traffic flow on the highway.

He, however, advised motorists to always put their vehicles in good working condition and drive with caution to avoid loss of lives and property.