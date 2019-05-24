<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Five persons on Friday sustained severe injuries in another building collapse in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The decked attachment of the building located at No. 44 Modebe avenue, Odoakpu in the commercial city of the state, reportedly caved in around 2.30pm.

The incident is coming less than 24-hours after a three- storey building collapsed in the same area, leaving five persons dead and three others rescued with varying degrees of injury.

Although no life was lost in Friday’s incident five females were said to have sustained injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Red Cross Society in Anambra State, Prof. Peter Katchy, said the casualties have been moved to Leeds hospital for intensive care.

“There is no death recorded. Five casualties, all females are now admitted at Leeds Hospital at Modebe avenue Onitsha for intensive care.

“The conditions of the casualties are stable.”