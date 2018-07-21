Chief Lawrence Chukwuemeka Eya, an indigene of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State abducted earlier in the week by kidnappers has regained his freedom.

It was gathered that Eya, father of a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial aspirant for Enugu North District, Mr. Chinedu Eya, was freed late Friday.

A competent source told newsmen that he was dropped off around Obollo-Afor, the border town between Enugu and Otukpo in Benue State.

The source was, however, silent on whether ransom was paid to secure the release of the 68-year-old man.

Speaking, Chief Eya, who thanked the Governor and the people of Enugu State, said he had forgiven his captors.

“I have forgiven the boys as well as any person who may have had a hand in this incident.

“I told them there that I hold nothing against them. However, I advised them there that they have to give their life to Jesus Christ.

“Also, I made them to understand that they can never get satisfaction by that kind of life no matter the money they get from it. Satisfaction comes with a life in Christ Jesus, that’s what I clearly told them. So, the forgiveness I have given to them is from my heart.”

Chief Eya expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who he said “took the case with all seriousness and that is why I am free today.

“I know I may not reach him personally now but I pray the good Lord to bless and reward him abundantly. I am making the same prayer to all other good people of Enugu State who worked tirelessly to secure my freedom.”

It could be recalled that he was traced to Kogi State by the kidnappers, who later placed a N15 million ransom on him.

His son, the Senate hopeful, had while reacting, said it was shocking that anyone could contemplate abducting his father, who he described as an easy going man.

“My father is a very easy going man; since I was born, he has never been invited to a police station, he has never had issues with anybody. So, he does not deserve this kind of treatment,” Eya had said.