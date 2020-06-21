



An Enugu based medical practitioner, Dr Charles Nwangwu, has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Tactical Squad over alleged medical negligence leading to the death of a 68-year-old father of seven.

The family of the deceased had in a petition dated 12th June 2020 addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Adamu Mohammed, alleged that the management of Mount Zion Medical Center, 9th Mile Ngwo, had murdered their father out of medical negligence.

The petition reads in parts:

‘Mr. Jonathan Ugwuanyi now late after a bussiness meeting at 9th Mile Corner presented himself at Mount Zion Medical Center 9th mile corner Ngwo, Enugu, with mild symptoms of loss of appetite, weakness and fever.

“Around 9.20pm, almost 8hrs after, and with further phone calls, a nurse on duty at the clinic confirmed that he has not been seen by any doctor while the owner of the hospital who has been communicated was no where to be found to review him or to refer him to another hospital.





“At about 6am the next morning one Dr Ngwu, who introduced himself as the director of Mount Zion medical center informed the first son of the diseased, Dr Uchenna Ugwuanyi, said that they lost Mr Jonathan Ugwuanyi.

The petition further revealed that the patient was treated with 3 over dozes of anti-hypertensive within short intervals and by 3.45 am, he was given 20mg of parenteral hydralazine rush, which was the last and very potent vasodilator that killed him immediately.

It was also revealed in the petition that the said medication was administered by an auxiliary nurse.

When contacted on phone, Dr Charles Ngwu, confirmed that the man was admitted and died in his hospital. He however hauled insults on the deceased’s family, stating that the matter was being handled.

He said: “They are mad people. It is true that they wrote a petition and the patient died in my hospital but the matter is being handled. They are all talking rubbish. Don’t mind them. There is no need telling you anything on that”.

When contacted to comfirm the arrest, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said he was driving and was not even in Enugu at the moment.