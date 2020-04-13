<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Monday began distribution of food items worth millions of naira to People with Disabilities (PWD) in the state as part of palliative to cushion the hardship occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

The items which included bags of “Coal City Rice” brand, maize and millet; cartons of noodles, assorted beverage drinks, tomato paste, seasonings and bottles of water are expected to reach the vulnerable across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the distribution of the food items at Obollo-Afor, headquarters of Udenu Local Government Area of the state, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Dr Kingsley Udeh, said that his boss had instructed to share the relief package directly to the people.

Dr Udeh who doubles as the State Focal Person for Open Government Partnership (OGP), emphasized that nobody would be allowed to receive any item by proxy.

While and enumerating other clusters to include Oji River, Agbani, Udi, Awgu and Enugu City, among others, he said that the Udenu centre would cover Udenu and Igbo-Eze North clusters.

“His Excellency has provided relief materials for distribution, specifically, to people with disability across the state.

“We targeted PWD for this special exercise because they are the most vulnerable in the prevailing emergency situation, which is the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.





“Many of these people survive by daily charity they receive from spirited individuals and they have now been constrained to stay at home.

“But as a concerned governor and in his usual compassion, magnanimity and attentiveness to his people, His Excellency has given you relief materials and delegated me to supervise and ensure that they are judiciously shared among the real target recipients across the state,” Ude said.

He further noted that several millions of naira had been spent for the outreach, adding that the greatest investment to the scheme was love.

“Love is the greatest investment to this. It is compassion, emotional sensitivity and good governance, courtesy of the people’s governor, to cushion the effects of hardship on his people,” he said.

The immediate-past Transition Chairman (TC) of Udenu LGA, Onyekachi Ugwu, who was on hand to receive the governor’s Aide and his team, also appreciated Ugwuanyi for remembering the less-privileged, in his usual manner, “at this Easter and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

“Our prayer is that God should continue to increase the governor in every measure – his political life and personal life; and give him long life, holistic prosperity and divine protection always,” he added.