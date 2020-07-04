



Enugu state Police Command has rescued a 10-year-old victim of child abuse and domestic torture.

A police bulletin from the commands spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe Ezea said the victim, Nneoma Nnadi, was being mistreated by her aunt whom she is living with to the extent of using different objects such as hot pressing iron, iron roads and nails to inflict grievous bodily harm as well as inserting pepper into her private part.

The aunt, Ifeoma Ozougwu and her husband, Jude Ozougwu, residents of Thinkers Corner Enugu were arrested by the police following a tip off.

The police bulletin reads: “Following a credible information received at Enugu Area Command on 02/07/2020 at about 0900 hours alleging that a woman in Akonameze Street, Thinker’s Corner, Enugu, inflicted degrees of injuries on her minor female ward, Operatives of the Command swiftly moved to the area where they rescued the victim, Nneoma Nnadi, aged 10, arrested the suspect, one Ifeoma Ozougwu aged 24; and thereafter arrested her husband, one Jude Ozougwu aged 40.





“On receipt of the visibly exhausted and traumatized victim, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, instructed the Area Commander to rush her to hospital for treatment. He bemoaned why the suspect will be so heartless to abuse and inflict such grievous injuries on another woman’s child left in her care and directed the immediate launch of a thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspect, her husband and any other culpable accomplices to the crime.

“The Commissioner further warned all those who may have been in the habit or are intending to maltreat and/or inflict grievous harm on susceptible children to desist forthwith, as the Command will not spare anyone found culpable in such inhuman acts that infringe on the dignity and fundamental human rights of children. He also advised parents/guardians to take responsibility, adequately care for their children/wards and train them with the fear of God Almighty.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation shows that suspect, who is victim’s relative and a mother of three (3), mistreats her to the extent of using different objects, including hot pressing iron, iron rod and nails to inflict several grievous bodily harm as well as inserting pepper into her private part.