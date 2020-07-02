



Residents of Ama-Ozalla Affa in Udi Local Government of Enugu State have appealed to the state government to urgently provide potable water to the community to avoid outbreak of epidemic.

Speaking to newsmen who visited the area, in Affa on Thursday, an indigene of Amaozalla Affa, Mr. Ikechukwu Agu, lamented that getting drinkable water had become a very heavy task in the community.

Agu admitted that though there was a borehole that reticulated water to the community in the past but regretted that the water facility had stopped working for over 30 years.

“Water, which is a basic necessity of mankind for survival, had become an expensive commodity for residents of Amaozalla Affa community.

“It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than to get good water for our domestic use as we walk many kilometers in search of this basic necessity of life.

“In fact, we climb mountain to fetch water from Ibuzo-Enu stream because there is no borehole in the area to lessen our quest for water,” he lamented.





According to him, this development has made us to depend on Ibuzo-Enu and Ibuzo-ani streams as our only source of water especially during dry season.

Collaborating this, the Youth chairman of Amaozalla Community, Mr. Obiorah Nwafor, lamented that all the community efforts to provide water for themselves had not yielded any positive impact.

Nwafor appealed to the state government to come to their aid by extending water supply to them from either Ninth Mile or Ajalli River in Ezeagu.

Narrating her ordeal, a Primary School Head Mistress, Mrs. Dorothy Ugodu, complained of the dilapidated condition of schools in the community and wondered if Amaozalla was no longer part of Enugu state.

Ugodu said the primary school in Amaozalla was the worst in the whole of Affa as it had no toilet facility or parameter fence, which exposed the pupils to insecurity in the area.

On his part, the Vice President General of Amaozalla Affa Town Union, Mr. Felix Enyi, urged the Enugu state government to assist them to enable the community have a sense of belonging.