Two engineers, Tunde Adesanya, and Abiodun Adeleye, on Monday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding their client of two millon naira.

Adesanya, 38, and Adeleye, 34, were arraigned on a two-count-charge of conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretences.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 30, 2017 at Iyana-ipaja area of Lagos.

Unah said that the defendants collected the N2m from the complainant, Mr Damilola Babalola, to buy a crankshaft for his generator, but failed to do so.

“The generator had not worked since they returned it and all efforts made by the complainant to collect his money proved abortive,” he said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

Newsmen report that Section 314 stipulates 15 years jail term for obtaining money under false pretences while Section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Dec.16 for mention.