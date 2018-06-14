A 37-year-old engineer, Ayodele Aina, who allegedly obtained 800 bags of cement worth N2.04 million under false pretences appeared before Chief Magistrate A.A. Fashola of an Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court, on Thursday.

Aina, who resides in Yaba area of Lagos State, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining under false pretences.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Mike Unah, told the court that the accused committed the offences in February at No. 10, Olorunmbe St., Wemabod Estate, Ikeja.

Unah alleged that the accused, an engineer, had collected 800 bags of cement worth N2.04 million property of Kazab Heritage Limited with a promise to pay back after the completion of the project.

The prosecutor alleged that Aina, however, refused to pay the sum on completion of the project but converted the money to his own personal use.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 313 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

While Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for offender if found guilty, Section 313 prescribes 15 years imprisonment on conviction.

Aina, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Fashola granted the accused a bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Fashola adjourned the case until July 11 for mention.