For allegedly causing the death of an 18-year-old football fan, a 33-year-old engineer, Sunday Oriowo, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides in Ayobo areas of Lagos, is being tried for a two-count charge of reckless driving and manslaughter.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 23 on Isefun Road, Ayobo.

He said the accused, who drove a Nissan jeep, had crushed Mr Emmanuel Nwaka.

He said the victim was knocked down while walking home after watching the ongoing World Cup.

“The accused drove dangerously and knocked down the victim; he was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival.”

The offences violated Section 27 of Road Traffic Law, Laws of Lagos State 2012.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanm, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi said the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail condition.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 25.