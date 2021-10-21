EndSARS: Panels’ recommendations should be incorporated into police training – ex-AIG

A retired assistant inspector-general of police, Wilson Inalegwu, says the recommendations of the #EndSARS panels should be incorporated into police training.

Following the nationwide protests for the disbandment of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS), the national executive council (NEC) headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in October 2020 asked states, including the federal capital territory (FCT) to establish judicial panels to investigate cases of police brutality and compensate victims.

Speaking on the conduct of the police at the #EndSARS memorial, Inalegwu said the recommendations of judicial panels should be incorporated into the training scheme of the police so as to give them a sense of direction.

He advised NEC to set up an inter-ministerial committee that will critically implement the recommendations into the training process of the Nigerian Police Force.

“Looking at the EndSARS report, and having the minister of police affairs, the minister of justice, the chairman of police service commission and IGP, critically, they can set up an inter-ministerial committee to look at the report,” he said.

“When you look at those factors, you will incorporate them in the training and you see to the implementation, using the AIGs of the zones.”