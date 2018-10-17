



Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a staff of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Madubuike Chukwunonye, over alleged unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Luck ran against the suspect, Chukwunonye, who has been on the run since May 2018, when he was arrested by police attached to Area ‘D’ Headquarters, at Idi-Iroko border town while trying to leave the country.

While briefing the pressmen, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said the suspect was arrested following the information received from his employer, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited over his illegal dealings of drugs.

According to CP Edgal, “On 1st May, 2018, Emzor Pharmaceuticals reported a case of unlawful distribution of controlled substance by one of their staff.

“It was alleged that while in the employment of Emzor, the subject had access to limited quantities of Emzolyn with Codeine for the purpose of distribution to licensed retail pharmacies under his assigned territory, but due to greed for money, he knowingly supplied these controlled drugs to persons who are not supposed to have access to them, thereby committing an offence contrary to the dictates of the drug laws of Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that sometimes ago, the BBC did a broadcast on the activities of the suspect, who was caught on camera selling restricted drugs to a BBC undercover investigator named Adejuwon Soyinka aka Mr. Johnson.

Narrating how the suspect who has been on the run for over five months was caught, the police boss, Imohimi said he was arrested by the operatives of the Command, attached to Area ‘D’ Headquarters, at Idi-Iroko Border town of Ogun State while trying to escape into Cotonou, Benin Republic.

However, the suspect, Madubuike in his statement said, he started selling the controlled substance to unauthorized people so as to meet his sales target.

“The BBC man was introduced to me by one Pascal as a genuine businessman but I didn’t verify his identity as a Pharmacist. I regret selling controlled substances to unauthorized persons,” he said.

The Commissioner of police further added that the suspect will soon be charged to court and duly prosecuted.