



A Karshi Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday remanded a 42-year-old businessman, Timothy Onwumere, in Keffi Prison for allegedly intimidating and duping his girlfriend of N840,000.

The judge, Aliyu Kagarko, ordered his remand in prison and adjourned the case until March 22.

The defendant, of Nyanya, Abuja, is being tried for criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal misappropriation and intimidation, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that one Silas Agbara on February 13 petitioned the Police on behalf of one Happiness Iheanacho of Karu, Nasarawa State.

“In the course of Police investigation, it was revealed that sometime in December 2016, the defendant employed the complainant, Happiness, as a salesgirl in his shop located at Power International Market, Abuja.

“They had an agreement that the defendant will be paying the complainant N25,000 as monthly salary and N800.00 as daily allowance.

“In the course of performing her duty, the defendant promised the complainant marriage and deceitfully lured her to allow him to be saving her said salary, amounting to N840,000.

“The defendant assured her that he will add money to the savings and establish family business after they are married.

“However, the complainant, after discovering that the defendant was already married with children, demanded for her money, but the defendant refused and instead threatened to kill her,” Adeyanju told the court

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 312, 322, 309 and 397 (c) of the Penal Code.